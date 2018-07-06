Ex-Chiefs target boycotts training in Swaziland

Two of Swallows’ senior players have boycotted training throwing the side’s preparations into disarray.

According to the Swazi Observer, Badenhorst, who was supposed to have joined Chiefs last season but could not agree terms with Amakhosi, and Sandile Ginindza have not been to training until their grievances are attended by the club.

“The players have been shunning training and made it clear that they won’t be returning until their respective issues are dealt with. Sandile has made it clear that he will not move into the team’s club house because he has never stayed at the club house since joining the team, and there have been no issues over rentals in the past,” a source is quoted as saying.

It is believed that Ginindza stayed in a posh house which was paid for by the late Swallows chairman Victor Gamedze.

Mkhonto kaShaka, as Swallows are known in Swaziland are joint top of Group D with Etoile and have a good chance of advancing to the quarter finals.

