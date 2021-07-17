Ramaphosa and more wish Kaizer Chiefs good luck for CAF final

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The president including opposition parties and club teams wished Amakhosi all the best in the CAF Champions league final against Al Ahly.

Kaizer Chiefs is getting a bolster of support from all quarters in South Africa, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Amakhosi face Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final at Stade Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on Saturday at 9pm South African time.

Chiefs are the first team to reach a CAF Champions League final in their debut season. The biggest continental cup in Africa, usually when a South African team makes it to the final even rival fans support the local club.

Ramaphosa shared on Twitter a support video done by Chiefs, he cheekily took a swipe at opposition head coach, Pitso Mosimane.

“We are a country of many facets. As we rebuild after a challenging week, we must pause to wish @KaizerChiefs well ahead of their encounter against Al Ahly. Unity must be the fruit of success on the field.”

Chiefs boss, Kaizer Motaung said: “I’m humbled and want to thank God for enabling me to witness this history of seeing the club play in the #TotalCAFCLFinal. I also want to thank all the past and present members of the club, and our legions of loyal supporters.”

Golden Arrows tweeted: “We want to wish @KaizerChiefs the best of luck for their CAF Final tonight against Al Ahly. Do South Africa proud Amakhosi.”

The ANC also released a statement saying they are confident that Chiefs will “hoist” the South African flag. “We urge them to fight like true soldiers in defence of pride and honour o their country. We hope that Kaizer Chiefs will be the third South African team after Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to win this converted continental cup.”

The DA said: “Going for gold! We would like to wish @KaizerChiefs all the best tonight as they face Al Ahly for the CAF Champions League title.”

