Sundowns confirm Kutumela signing

Ntokozo Gumede

Kutumela has signed a five-year deal at Masandawana.

Mamelodi Sundowns can safely say they are ready for the new season following the capture of Thabiso Kutumela from Maritzburg United, who put pen to paper on Friday afternoon, tying hisself to the Brazilians on a five-year deal.

Kutumela Puts Pen to Paper! ????



Mamelodi Sundowns is delighted to announce the signing of Bafana Bafana International Thabiso Kutumela! ????



???? https://t.co/vbx9DDzVVm#Sundowns #WelcomeKutumela pic.twitter.com/pNY6KcILTc— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 16, 2021

In an undisclosed transfer fee – as is always the case in South African football – Kutumela joins becomes the fifth player to join the Brazilians after Grant Kekana, Neo Maema, Devine Lunga and Pavol Safranko.

His move to Sundowns is understood to have been sealed earlier this week as Team of Choice chairman Farouk Kadodia never had a problem to sell one his prized players, all that was stalling the deal was the negotiations of personal terms.

Kutumela was in excellent form last season as he netted a dozengoals in the DStv Premiership, helping the KwaZulu-Natal side steer away from the relegation quagmire as they finished 12th on the log, just three points from the promotion-playoff spot. Kutumela also earned himself a call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad, where he came on and made a difference in a friendly against Uganda last month.

The former Orlando Pirates attacker was also named in the final three for the PSL Footballer of the Season, and DStv Premiership Players’ Player of the Season, both which he lost to his new teammate Peter Shalulile. The Bafana international is expected to link up with his new teammates on Saturday as they continue pre-season training at the University of Pretoria’s High Performance Centre.