Zinnbauer back in the fold at Orlando Pirates

'The coach is happy to be back and has been assessing the players," a source told Phakaaathi.

Following many rumours regarding the future of Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer, it seems the German born mentor will be leading the Buccaneers for another season after returning to the country this week.

Zinnbauer’s stay was said to be over with the club after popular opinion was that the coach had unsatisfactory campaign with the Buccaneers, despite leading Pirates to their first major silverware in over five years when they won the 2020 MTN8, as well as ending the DStv Premiership campaign in third place for the second season i a row.

The arrival of Mandla Ncikazi at the club as part of the technical team filled with the rumours that the Buccaneers were on a verge of bringing Steve Komphela on board at the club, but the club’s administrative officer Floyd Mbhele later dismissed the reports in a radio interview.

A source has revealed that Zinnbauer had always had back up from some of the team’s management and players, even though some people wanted to see him leave the club.

“Sure, he is back and had been involved in training with the rest of the technical staff including coach Mandla and coach Fadlu (Davids). The coach is happy to be back and has been assessing the players,” the source told Phakaaathi.

A picture even emerged this week on social media of Zinnbauer sitting with Ncikazi.

“He knew that people wanted him out at the club, but he has always been confident that he will remain the head coach. At the moment it doesn’t look like he is going anywhere, otherwise, he wouldn’t be back at the team. I think what really worked out for him the most is that the players believe in him and they love him so much. So, if you have the support of the players then you don’t really have to worry yourself, hence he was just okay with everything that was said.”



The 51-year old Zinnbauer began his coaching stint with the Buccaneers in December 2019 and he will be working on assembling a stronger squad that will compete for more trophies next season, to win back the trust of the club’s fans.