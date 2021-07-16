Chiefs’ Mashiane is doing it for mum in Caf Champions League final

Sibongiseni Gumbi

'Before I left South Africa, I spoke to my mom and I promised her that I will do my best to make her proud,' said the Chiefs defender.

Before leaving with the team to Morocco, where Kaizer Chiefs play their Caf Champions League final against Al-Ahly tomorrow, Happy Mashiane made a promise to his mother.

He promised her that when he gets back, he will bring with him a Champions League winners medal which they can hang with pride in a prominent place in his mother’s house.



And a promise to one’s mother is something one cannot break.



“Before I left South Africa, I spoke to my mom and I promised her that I will do my best to make her proud,” said the Amakhosi midfielder. “She is, however, already proud that I am in the final. I promised her that I will bring it back home with me, and I must keep that promise,” added the 23-year-old.



Mashiane also revealed that the travelling to Morocco had been tiring but Chiefs had some time to recover from jetlag before resuming preparations again on Thursday afternoon.



“We arrived here (in Morocco) not so long ago. The conditions are humid here and we have to adjust. The trip was fine, it is just that it was too long and exhausting.”



Mashiane and his Chiefs team-mates will, however, have to forget all that and focus on why they are in Morocco – A mammoth task lies ahead for them as Pitso Mosimane’s Ahly eye their tenth Champions League title.



“That’s what we are here for. We are well prepared mentally and otherwise. It’s one thing we have worked hard for and now that we have got to the final, we have promised to bring it home,” added Mashiane.



This is a momentous occasion for Chiefs, who have written their name in the club’s record books by making the final.



But one thing is missing in all the excitement – they will play in an empty Mohammed V Stadium tomorrow.



“We do feel the vibe. When we arrived here, some people were at the airport to welcome us. But playing a final without the supporters is something we have to get used to. Football is better played in front of fans, who build an electric atmosphere.



“So now playing without them is not great. When there are supporters, after every attempt the crowd cheers and urges you on, inspiring you to do better. But we will have to fight extra hard without them,” said Mashiane