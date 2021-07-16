Kaizer Chiefs bag big name signing, to reveal him after final

Mgosi squad

A source close to Amakhosi said the team have used the attention put on their Champions League campaign to work on their signings in peace.

Kaizer Chiefs already have their ‘marquee’ signing but will only announce after their Caf Champions League final, Phakaaathi has learnt.



ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs join race for Tanzanian striker Kada’s signature



A source close to Amakhosi said the team have used the attention put on their Champions League campaign to work on their signings in peace.



“It is the first time that during the preseason people are not preoccupied with club matters except their interest in the preparations for the final. This has given them the space to work quietly on their signings.



“I have heard they have a big name signing they will announce some time next week when they are done with the Champions League matters. I think they have signed a big name player that will get the supporters excited. I don’t have the name as yet, but I have heard things are done or almost done with him,” said the source.



Chiefs have been heavily linked with Cape Town City’s Thabo Nodada who has also openly raised his wish to challenge himself outside of Cape Town.



Former Mamelodi Sundowns star, Keagan Dolly has also been mentioned and Chiefs could complete the trio known as the “CBD” during their time at Mamelodi Sundowns if they get Dolly. They already have Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat, who has indicated his wish to stay on, though his contract came to an end recently.



Phakaaathi has learnt that Tanzanian striker Ismail Aziz Kada is set to land in the country this week and Chiefs are said to be one of the teams to have an interest in the striker.

This website reported that Kada is wanted by three clubs in the DStv Premiership, who have been impressed with the goal-poacher.

Even though the other two teams are yet to be revealed, Amakhosi are said to be prepared to assess the striker. Kada has been playing his football for Azam FC this past season.

The source further reveals that Ismail Aziz Kada has been monitored by the Chiefs scouting staff, who were happy with the player. He can also play as a midfielder.