Irish title race has three sides jostling for top place

Friday 16 July

M1 FC Midtjylland vs Odense: The new season in Denmark kicks off with this game. Midtjylland are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Odense.



M2 Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino vs Dinamo Minsk: Torpedo have won three of the last six visits that Dinamo have made to Zhodino.



M3 Grindavik vs Thor Akureyri: Grindavik have drawn their last four matches. Thor are on a five match unbeaten run, which includes three victories



M4 Bray Wanderers vs Galway United: Wanderers have won twice and drawn the other two of their past four fixtures. Galway are on a five match winning streak and up to second in the Irish second division table.



M5 Athlone Town vs Shelbourne: Athlone won away last week to end a run of five matches without success. Shelbourne have opened up a nine point lead at the top of the Irish second division.



M6 Derry City vs Shamrock Rovers: Derry’s win over Waterford two weeks ago was their first home success this season after nine attempts without success. Shamrock Rovers are in a three way tie at the top in Ireland.



M7 St Patrick’s Athletic vs Drogheda United: St Pats have scored seven goals in win nig their last three home games. Drogheda have slipped off the top place after a single victory from their previous five fixures.



M8 Treaty United vs University College Dublin: Only one point separates these two sides at the halfway point of the Irish second division season. Treaty United are third and UCD in fourth place.



M9 Wexford vs Cork City: These two clubs sit at the bottom of the Irish second division. Cork have 13 points from 15 games while Wexford have one win in 15 matches and collected a paltry four points.



M10 Al Mokawloon vs Pyramids: Al Mokawloon sit dangerously just above the relegation places in the Egyptian league having garnered only two points from their past four games. Pyramids have drawn their last five matches.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 1 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 3 x 1,2 x 3 x 3 x 3