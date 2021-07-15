Chiefs players to join SA Under-23s at the Olympics straight after final

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

'The (Olympic) village is beautiful and we have been welcomed well,' said SA Under-23 coach David Notoane.

Reeve Frosler and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo will be joining the South African national Under-23 team in Japan, Tokyo for the Olympics after the two players finish their season with Amakhosi, with the final of the Caf Champions League against Al Ahly taking place in Morocco on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Only a Cosafa Cup win will do for Bafana

The South African Football Association confirmed that the two players will head straight from Morocco to re-unite with their national team peers.

The SA Under-23 team landed in Japan on Thursday to begin final preparations for their Olympics campaign.

The Under-23 head coach David Notoane says everyone in the camp is currently relaxing, after a long trip to Asia and that they will have light sessions for now.

“The (Olympic) village is beautiful and we have been welcomed well. We have waited so long for these Games to take place and it is an honour for us all to be here. The players understand that this is a prestigious event that will definitely take their careers to the next level, as playing in the Olympics is a career highlight for every player,” said Notoane.

“We are currently jet-lagged and resting but the boys will be fine. We will in the next few days take it easy and have light training sessions before focusing fully on our opening match against hosts Japan.”

With the two Chiefs players joining the squad, it will take the total number of players in the camp to 19. The Under-23 squad were hit by a spate of withdrawals ahead of the tournament, with Lyle Foster, Fagrie Lakay, Abubaker Mobara, Sipho Mbule and Keletso Makgalwa all forced to withdraw for medical reasons.

South Africa have been drawn in Group A at the Olympics alongside hosts Japan, Mexico and France and will open their campaign against Japan on July 22.

SA Squad

Goalkeepers: Mondli Mpoto, Bloemfontein Celtic (Free State): Ronwen Williams, SuperSport United (Gauteng): Sifiso Mlungwana, Golden Arrows (KwaZulu Natal)

Defenders: Tercious Malepe, FC Minaj (Ukraine): Luke Fleurs, SuperSport United (Gauteng): Thabiso Monyane, Orlando Pirates (Gauteng): Reeve Frosler, Kaizer Chiefs (Gauteng): Thendo Mukumela, Cape Town Spurs (Western Cape): MacBeth Mahlangu, TS Galaxy (Mpumalanga): Katlego Mohamme, University of Pretoria (Gauteng): Sibusiso Mabiliso, Kaizer Chiefs (Gauteng):

Midfielders :Teboho Mokoena, SuperSport United (Gauteng): Thabo Cele, Free Agent: Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Kaizer Chiefs (Gauteng): Goodman Mosele, Orlando Pirates (Gauteng): Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Swallows FC (Gauteng)

Forwards: Luther Singh, F.C Pasco de Ferreira (Portugal): Evidence Makgopa, Baroka FC (Limpopo): Kobamelo Kodisang S.C Braga B (Portugal)