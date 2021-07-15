Has want-away Sirino been basking in the sun while Sundowns are in pre-season?

Ntokozo Gumede

Sirino has spoken openly about wanting to move to Cairo giants Al Ahly.

It is safe to say that Gaston Sirino’s heart is no longer at Mamelodi Sundowns and he is doing all he can to forge a move away from the Chloorkop-based side.

Sirino has time and time again reiterated his desire to reunite with former Downs head coach Pitso Mosimane at Al-Ahly. His latest sentiments about joining the Red Devils came in an interview with OnTime Sports earlier this month, and now he is seemingly putting his words into action.

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Sirino posted a picture of himself standing at the beach which is clearly not any of South Africa’s. He captioned his post ‘Even if your mind is confused, your heart knows the answer’, which could be loosely decoded as one who is not sure whether to return to the country and join Sundowns in their pre-season preparations or continue to sulk, as it were.

The Uruguayan could land himself in hot water if he does not report to the University of Pretoria’s High Performance Centre in Pretoria where Sundowns are holding their pre-season as he is, obviously, still contracted to Masandawana for about four more years.

Disclaimer: Phakaaathi understands that this could be an old picture of Sirino which he decided to post now, as there is no location attached to the post. However, we have been reliably informed that he is indeed not at training.