PICS: Chiefs’ travels to Morocco to chase Champions League glory

Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly have both posted pictures of their travels to Morocco for Saturday's Caf Champions League final.

From the poverty stricken Burkina Faso that left players emotional, to the eye-catching yet extremely hot Tanzania, Kaizer Chiefs’ travels around the continent have been both exciting and exhausting.

In the run up to Saturday’s Caf Champions League final, the Chiefs players have mentioned how some of the things they saw in their travels inspired them, while others left them emotionally exhausted.

Speaking this week, Njabulo Blom mentioned how utter poverty they saw in Burkina Faso made them realise how they should work hard as a team. Lebogang Manyama also mentioned how some of the things they saw and experienced made them realise how lucky they are to be South African.

The travelling has definitely brought the Amakhosi players together and built a fighting spirit that has seen them surprise almost everyone by getting to the final. This week Chiefs trekked again as they play the final against Egyptian giants Al Ahly at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Saturday.

They left South Africa on Tuesday and here we look at their travel, through photos the team posted from the OR Tambo Airport to Morocco.

We are on our way to Morocco ???????? to fly the South African ???????? flag high. Our hearts remain with our loved ones and with South Africa during this difficult time.



— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 14, 2021

Al Ahly, meanwhile, are also in Casablanca, arriving on Tuesday, with their club posting pictures of the Cairo giants landing in Casablanca, including South African head coach Pitso Mosimane, and at training.