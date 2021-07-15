Shandu opens up about Orlando Pirates move and expectations

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Shandu made his move from Maritzburg United to Orlando, where he will be looking to cement his place in the starting line-up.

Playing for a big club comes with a lot of pressure and that’s exactly what Orlando Pirates new signing Bandile Shandu is expecting after signing with the Buccaneers.



Having played at the Team of Choice since his youth days at the club’s junior teams, Shandu knows being at Pirates comes with a different challenge, but says he stick to what has always been working for him all these years.

“Most definitely. Pirates is a big Club – one of the biggest in South Africa. So, I’m expecting a different type of pressure. I know there is a demand for results, and I’m aware that I have to do my best to contribute to positive results for the team,” Shandu was quoted on the Pirates website.

“It’s difficult because of the quality that Orlando Pirates has, but I’ll keep doing what’s worked for me till this point. I always strive to work hard, do the basics right, and follow the Coach’s instructions. Basically, just try and add value and do whatever is required by the team to the best of my ability. So, I’m just willing to do that and contribute to the team’s cause, and make sure that we achieve a lot in the upcoming season,” added Shandu.

The 26-year old made a promise to the Pirates supporters that he will work hard to help in making them happy.

“I’m really honoured to be playing for Orlando Pirates. What I can promise is that each time I’m on the pitch, I’ll always give 100% and ensure that the fans are happy.”

Shandu, who joins his former Maritzburg teammates Siphesihle Ndlovu and Fortune Makaringer at Pirates, has signed a three-year contract with the Buccaneers.