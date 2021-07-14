Nice to see you again! Bafana clash with old foe Zambia

Phumelela

South Africa's most regular foe in international football has been Zambia, who have had a marginal upper hand in past head-to-head clashes between the two countries. The pair meet again into today's Cosafa Cup tie in Gqeberha.

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY



Wednesday 14 July

S10 V3

M1 Eswatini vs Botswana: Eswatini have won two of their three games at this year’s Cosafa Cup, including a first ever win over Zambia. Botswana’s second game in as many days but they did hammer Lesotho 4-0 on Saturday.



M2 South Africa vs Zambia: Zambia are South Africa’s most frequent rivals and last time out in a friendly last October at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium they came from behind to beat Bafana Bafana 2-1 in a friendly clash.



M3 Kairat Almaty vs Maccabi Haifa: The Israeli club gave up an equaliser in last week’s first leg of their Champions League tie and so go level at 1-1 to the second leg in Kazakhstan.



M4 Alashkert vs Connah’s Quay: Alashkert are champions of Armenia and well set to progress in the Champions League after forcing a 2-2 draw away in the first leg in Wales last week.



M5 Raja Casablanca vs Moghreb Tetouan: Raja return from Benin where they won the African Confederation Cup on Saturday. Tetouan have not won in their past five matches.



M6 Neftci vs Dinamo Tbilisi: Neftci from Azerbaijan were 2-1 away winners in Georgia in the first leg of this UEFA Champions League tie and are looking strong to advance.



M7 Legia Warszawa vs Bodo/Glimt: Having won 3-2 away in last week’s first leg in Norway, the Polish champions should easily advance in the UEFA Champions League but still have several rounds to get through if they are to compete in the group phase.



M8 Ittihad Tanger vs Difaa El Jadida: Ittihad have collected a solitary point from their last five matches in the Morocco league. Difaa El Jadida had a key win in midweek to move themselves away from the relegation zone.



M9 Chabab Mohammedia vs Maghreb Fes: Chabab Mohammedia have won three out of their previous five fixtures while Maghreb Fes have won their last three matches.



M10 Mouloudia Oujda vs Wydad Casablanca: Wydad will make sure of taking the Morocco league title back from Raja if they win this game. It will be their third championship in five years.

Suggested permutation:

R16.00 2,3 x 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 3