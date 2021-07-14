Kaizer Chiefs join race for Tanzanian striker Kada’s signature

Mgosi squad

Phakaaathi has learnt that Tanzanian striker Ismail Aziz Kada is set to land in the country this week and Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are said to be one of the teams to have an interest in the striker.



This website reported that Kada is wanted by three clubs in the DStv Premiership, who have been impressed with the goal-poacher.



Even though the other two teams are yet to be revealed, Amakhosi are said to be prepared to assess the striker. Kada has been playing his football for Azam FC this past season.



The source further reveals that Ismail Aziz Kada has been monitored by the Chiefs scouting staff, who were happy with the player. He can also play as a midfielder.



“The Tanzanian player will be in the country in a day or two. I’m not sure which other clubs you’re talking about. He will be assessed at Chiefs because the scouts have seen him play but the coach (Stuart Baxter) also has to look at him.



“But, you know the club has been very busy with the preparations for the Caf Champions League final, so he won’t be given much attention this week. The coach will be very busy. Let’s say from next week, because then the focus will be on getting the team ready for next season. But, I know about him and I’ve heard a lot of good things,” said the source.



Meanwhile, as reported earlier, co-head coach Rulani Mokwena is understood to have always been an admirer of Stellenbosch FC’s Junior Mendieta and could lure the Argentine attacker to Chloorkop as Sundowns continue their recruitment trail.



As reported by this website in March, Mendieta is said to have also attracted the prying eye of Kaizer Chiefs, who are on a recruitment trail to lure players for the upcoming season, when they will be able to sign new players as their transfer ban will be lifted.

Chiefs, as the Mgosi squad understands, were planning to secure the services of the Argentinian playmaker through a pre-contract, but he ended up extending his stay at Stellies instead. Chiefs will now have to buy him from Stellies if they’re still interested in him.