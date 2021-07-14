Safa CEO reveals how Olympics, Cosafa will help new Bafana coach

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Broos has vowed to rebuild Bafana with young players and Motlanthe believes both tournaments will help the new Bafana coach in his mission.

South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Motlanthe says Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has been following the Cosafa Cup closely and will also be focused on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics for the SA Under-23 as he looks to rebuild Bafana Bafana.



ALSO READ: Letsoalo bags a hat-trick as Bafana annihilate Lesotho

Broos has vowed to rebuild Bafana with young players and Motlanthe believes both tournaments will help the new Bafana coach in his mission as well as helping uncapped players, especially those in the South African team competing at the Cosafa Cup to raise their hands to be part of Bafana.

“Look, it’s a very great moment for the country that we have another group which is going (to compete at another tournament) which also talks of a bigger picture being that we are broadening all the teams. The Under-23 team gives you players who we expect to graduate to Bafana. Mix them with what is happening in Cosafa, we will have a good mixture of players who will deliver for you for a longer period. Coach Hugo will be focusing on both the Olympics and what is happening at the Cosafa Cup.

“Of course we don’t know what his attitude will be, maybe he will say let us bring others who have been there for the sake of continuity. But, the bigger is that we are rebuilding. Both the Olympics and Cosafa speaks of rebuilding. That will afford most of the players an opportunity to represent the country and do well. We expect and hope that we will revive the winning mentality in the senior men’s national team.”

The Safa CEO also spoke of the disruptions faced by the SA Under-23 team coach David Notoane is preparing his team for the Olympics tournament which saw some players leave the camp due to Covid-19.

“Of course, the first major thing is that the Olympics are not part of the Fifa calendar. So, you’ll have the clubs refusing to release players. The coach wanted to have Percy Tau, which would have been great. But unfortunately his club had plans with him and many more of our international players.



“Locally we had injuries, issues of Covid, we saw Lyle Foster leaving the camp because of Covid. We know that we are winning nation, we must not be harsh on ourselves because we can’t control the current Covid situation. So, we told the players to go there and give their best and we will continue supporting them in ensuring that they give their best at the tournament. We are not going to wake up today and say we want a gold medal.”

The SA Olympics squad is expected to fly out to Tokyo this week.