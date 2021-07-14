Wydad beating was an eye opener for Kaizer Chiefs, says Zuma

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Chiefs were hammered 4-0 in that game played in Burkina Faso because of Covid-19 restrictions in Morocco.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Dumisani Zuma says the beating the team received at the hands of Moroccan giants, Wydad Athletic in the group stages was a big eye opener that showed them that they will have to really work hard if they are to make anything of their continental cup campaign.



Chiefs were hammered 4-0 in that game played in Burkina Faso because of Covid-19 restrictions in Morocco where Amakhosi were blocked from entering the country. But since then, Chiefs steadily became better and have gone all the way to the final, eliminating the same Wydad in the semi-finals.



Chiefs play Egyptian giants, Al Ahly in the final on Saturday in Morocco.

“The one game that was really heavy on us was the defeat away at Wydad. That game opened our eyes and we realised that, ‘you know what, you have to work really hard in this competition’.

“Wydad and Horoya both had good records in the competition but we managed to get past both of them (at different stages). We have all been working hard. Maybe it is God, maybe it is our time. He works in strange ways and you can never know with Him.

“But what is good about us is that we are united and I hope it will be the same in the final on Saturday. We know what is at stake here and we will give everything we have,”says the Pietermaritzburg-born player.

“What I can say is that our Champions League campaign has gone well so far. I remember from the beginning in the playoffs there is not one game that I can recall was easy,” says the diminutive Chiefs midfielder.

“I think what helped us is that we were underdogs and most teams undermined us. But as Kaizer Chiefs we knew what we were capable of. That helped us to give everything we have on the field. Even when the results were not favourable, we remained committed – we fought.

“I am happy that we have managed to go this far. It was not easy, if you look at our log standing in the domestic league. But we knew that we were the same team who had come close to winning the league. We knew we could do anything.”