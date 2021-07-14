Orlando Pirates announce Player of the Season nominees

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Pirates have announced seven players for the accolade including captain Thulani Hlatshwayo.

Following a season which saw Orlando Pirates triumph in the MTN8 and finishing the season in fourth place on the DStv Premiership, the club has announced their nominees for the player of the season award.



Pirates have announced seven players for the accolade namely Deon Hotto, Vincent Pule, Thabang Monare, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Paseka Mako, Ben Motshwari and Thulani Hlatshwayo.

Hotto, who is on his first season with the Buccaneers, finds himself making the list following a sterling individual season which saw him become a utility player at the club. The Namibian, who mostly played as winger in his career was deployed mostly as a striker which saw him become a very important player Pirates.

Hotto scored eight goals for the Buccaneers, while making seven assists. The 29-year old makes the list for the Bucs most top performer having won the Wafa Wafa Last Man Standing at the Premier Soccer League awards.

Another notable nominee is Motshwari, who was also in line to win the MTN8 Last Man Standing, only to be beaten by Hotto.

Motshwari has been consistent for the Buccaneers despite the stiff competition in the midfield at the Soweto giants.

The midfielder made over 30 appearances for the club competing in the league, the MTN8, Nedbank Cup and the Caf Confederation Cup.

Monare, who was also a consistent player in Bucs in his first season with the club got the nod for his performances in midfield. Also a former Bidvest Wits player like Motshwari and Hotto, Monare has fitted in like a glove at the club.

Shockingly, Hlatshwayo also made the list despite a terrible season with Orlando Pirates. The defender was blamed in some of the club’s losses, and many would remember the game against Swallows FC, when he couldn’t clear a cross allowing Kamogelo Mahlatsi to level the scores in a game which ended 1-1.