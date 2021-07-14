Pitso reveals which national team he would like to coach

Ntokozo Gumede

"If there is an opportunity to coach a national team I would love to go for that Malian national team in future," said Mosimane.

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has an obsession with the Mali national team and he has boldly said he would love to coach the West Africa nation in the future.



Mosimane’s experience at national team level started back in 2006 when he was the understudy of Joel Santana and Carlos Alberto Parreira until 2010 at Bafana Bafana before taking up the top job for two years.

“The Malians have got their credulity in Europe and we must understand that it is not very easy for a South African player to play in the English Premier League or in La Liga, but a Malian, they are all over the globe. You ask yourself, how far are we in South Africa in international football. We have a lot to do,” said Mosimane.

“Look at the Malian national team… what a national team. If there is an opportunity to coach a national team I would love to go for that Malian national team in future because they have the top quality. Even my player (Aliou Dieng) is not really much of a starter because they have got the boy from Red Bull Salzburg (Nene Dorgeles) in the midfield,” he added.

One of Mosimane’s players at the Red Devils, Malian Aliou Dieng, is linked with a move to Manchester United and Mosimane says while his midfield would remain dented if the 23-year-old leaves, he does not mind seeing him leave for Old Trafford.

“The boy is a powerhouse in the midfield, you saw him against Sundowns and in the Fifa Club World Cup, he is a powerful boy, we need him and we rely on him. But if Manchester United want to buy him, then why not? Hopefully it happens and I would encourage that. Yes, I will be short but it is good for the Africans to go overseas and always make sure that they look after their families because that is important.”