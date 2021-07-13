Al Ahly are more dangerous now with Pitso in charge – Manyama

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Lebogang Manyama has admitted that they are an open book to Al Ahly, unlike with the other teams they have faced in the Caf Champions League before.



Chiefs face Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca for the Champions League final meeting on Saturday.

“They have a South African technical team who some of us have played for and have worked with before be it at club or national team level,” says Manyama. “Most of us are familiar with the coaching stuff there. They are top coaches who have done well in their careers.

“We are an open book to them because we have come up against coach Pitso a lot of times. It is going to be interesting but we are looking forward to it. Al Ahly have always been dangerous but now they must even better with coach Pitso.

“But a final is a final and it is a one day event, there is no next week. So, it is about who wants it most on the day. We are just going to enjoy every moment of it because getting here is an achievement on its own but we do want to go as far as taking it and putting a star on the Kaizer Chiefs jersey.

“We have to do this for the badge, for the chairman who has done so much for the club. Nothing would be better than putting the star on the badge that he has worked so hard to build into a brand.”

Manyama also enthused about their journey in the competition that almost no one expected them to so well in at the beginning.

“The Caf journey for us as Kaizer Chiefs has been many things. We have faced many obstacles… we have experienced different cultures, how other people live. It’s been very nice in that sense. But it has also been very tough but you learn through it. We got to realise that when you are a South African you are blessed…

“To be in the final is a huge achievement for everyone associated with the club. This is the biggest moment the club has ever been in. To be a part of it and to have played a huge role in it is a huge honour. It is something that will live with me forever.

“We now have the last and probably the biggest obstacle in front of us which is Al Ahly. They are very good in this competition but we know them very well.”