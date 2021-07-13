Madlala thwarts Leopards move to steal Khenyeza from Arrows

Mgosi squad

Leopards had shown an interest in the former striker after he impressed during a presentation to chairman David Thidiela last week.

Mato Madlala has put a stop to Black Leopards’ move to lure Golden Arrows assistant coach Mabhuti Khenyeza away from the Durban-based club.



“That move is no longer happening,” said a source. “Leopards were interested but when they spoke to Arrows, Madlala urged them to give him another year at Arrows. She said she would not be able to lose both coach Mandla (Ncikazi, who has joined Orlando Pirates) and Khenyeza, at the same time.



“She needs someone who knows the team to remain and help (Lehlohonolo) Seema adapt at the club. Leopards had really set their sights on Khenyeza, but they understood why they couldn’t have him this term,” added the source.



Khenyeza had been Ncikazi’s assistant after leaving AmaZulu.



Meanwhile, Sibongiseni Mthethwa is expected to be unveiled as a Stellenbosch FC player this week after he signs with the club.



He was expected in the Cape on Monday. This comes after Stellenbosch relented and paid what Leopards were asking for the midfielder.



Stellies’ initial offer of R400 000 was turned down by Lidoda Divha chairman David Thidiela, who felt it was an insult.



Stellies came back with an offer believed to be close to R2 million and it was accepted, after which the player was released to them.



“The deal is done. Mthethwa has travelled to Cape Town to meet up with his new team. He is excited about the move as it keeps him in the top flight and he wants to establish himself,” said a source.



He also revealed that Stellies coach Steve Barker wanted Mthethwa as Phathutshedzo Nange’s replacement. Nange has signed for Kaizer Chiefs.