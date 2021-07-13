Kekana’s arrival could mean the end of Mudau’s Sundowns career

Mgosi squad

Mudau spent most of the season observing from the stands and has made just 14 appearances across all competitions.

The introduction of Grant Kekana could lead to Khuliso Mudau being sent out on loan by Mamelodi Sundowns, as he has done very little to impress his coaches in his maiden season at the club.



Kekana is a versatile defender, who at SuperSport United played as both centre-back and right-back. He is expected to contest the right flank position with Thapelo Morena.



Kekana is a versatile defender, who at SuperSport United played as both centre-back and right-back. He is expected to contest the right flank position with Thapelo Morena.



“There is no doubt that Khuliso Mudau has a future at Sundowns but for now, he faces the possibility of being loaned out so he doesn’t rust on the bench, seeing that Grant is here now. But in all honesty, Kekana is a better player than Khuliso,” said a source.



Veteran defender Tebogo Langerman and striker Mauricio Affonso have not reported for Sundowns’ pre-season camp held at the University of Pretoria’s High Performance Centre.

Langerman and Affonso are still contracted to Downs, with the former left with two years on his deal while Affonso is contractually tied until the end of the 2023/2024 season. However, their absence raises eyebrows and opens a room for speculation around their future.

It was previously reported by Phakaaathi that Downs may pull the plug on Affonso and Langerman, who did not receive a winners’ medal in last season’s league triumph. It appears as though the two parties have come to the end of the road as at this point – it is unclear whether the Uruguayan forward Affonso has returned to the country, and if he has, he has not reported to the pre-season camp.



Affonso’s two seasons at Sundowns have been plagued by injury as he spent most of his time in the casualty ward or reduced to a spectator in the stands. He hit the ground running at Downs, scoring on debut in the Caf Champions League. In the league, however, he made just 11 appearances since joining Masandawana in 2019, scoring just a single goal.