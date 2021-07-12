Former Orlando Pirates captain’s restaurant destroyed by looters

Jonty Mark

A picture emerged on social media of Lucky Lekgwathi standing outside his damaged Grootman restaurant.

Former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi saw his restaurant in Kliptown ransacked, as widespread looting continued across South Africa this week.

Pictures emerged on social media of Lekgwathi standing in front of his Grootman restaurant, a victim of the violent looting in the Gauteng province.

Opened in April this year, today it was looted and damaged.



Lucky Lekgwathi was only trying to make a living. pic.twitter.com/ZLmH9gnrlx — Mpiyom’bango Ndwandwe (@Mbango_Ndwandwe) July 12, 2021

Grootman was only launched a few months ago, with Lekgwathi branching into the restaurant business having also started his own foundation as his playing career came to an end, and also launching his own clothing label.

Lekgwathi joined Pirates in 2002 from Ria Stars and was a key part of Ruud Krol’s Buccaneers side that did a ‘double treble’, winning three trophies, including the DStv Premiership title, in the 2010/11 and 2011/12 seasons.

Lucky Lekgwathi's restaurant is not even three months old. Now is in complete and utter ruin. Tomorrow when he's struggling, the same people who ruined his business and his livelihood will say he wasted his money when he was playing football. pic.twitter.com/ek0euPlyUb— A Dog That Bites (@SkepeMatsebane) July 12, 2021