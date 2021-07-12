Phakaaathi
Local soccer
Jonty Mark
Football Editor
1 minute read
12 Jul 2021
10:39 pm

Former Orlando Pirates captain’s restaurant destroyed by looters

Jonty Mark

A picture emerged on social media of Lucky Lekgwathi standing outside his damaged Grootman restaurant.

Former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi saw his restaurant in Soweto ransacked by looters. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi saw his restaurant in Kliptown ransacked, as widespread looting continued across South Africa this week.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa – We cannot allow this to happen, we have to act

Pictures emerged on social media of Lekgwathi standing in front of his Grootman restaurant, a victim of the violent looting in the Gauteng province.

Grootman was only launched a few months ago, with Lekgwathi branching into the restaurant business having also started his own foundation as his playing career came to an end, and also launching his own clothing label.

Lekgwathi joined Pirates in 2002 from Ria Stars and was a key part of Ruud Krol’s Buccaneers side that did a ‘double treble’, winning three trophies, including the DStv Premiership title, in the 2010/11 and 2011/12 seasons.

