Sundowns join race for reported Chiefs target’s signature

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rulani Mokwena is understood to have always been an admirer of Stellenbosch FC’s Junior Mendieta and could lure the Argentine attacker to Chloorkop as Sundowns continue their recruitment trail.



As reported by this website in March, Mendieta is said to have also attracted the prying eye of Kaizer Chiefs, who are on a recruitment trail to lure players for the upcoming season, when they will be able to sign new players as their transfer ban will be lifted.

Amakhosi, as the Mgosi squad understands, were planning to secure the services of the Argentinian playmaker through a pre-contract, but he ended up extending his stay at Stellies instead. Chiefs will now have to buy him from Stellies if they’re still interested in him.

Phakaaathi has now been led to believe that Masandawana are interested in the 28-year-old but Stellies are not willing to let go of him cheaply, and have just signed the player on a long-term deal.



“Money has never really been an issue at Sundowns but it becomes a problem when teams take advantage of that and slap us with high price tags in cases where you can see that the player does not necessarily rank in that kind of price. It has been like that with most teams whenever we approach, but we hope that we will be able to continue and conduct business and get the players we want,” a source revealed.



Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Sundowns have extended the contracts of six of their big name players and tied them down with long term deals.

Andile Jali, Rivaldo Coetzee, Themba Zwane, Lyle Lakay, Lebohang Maboe and Mosa Lebosa have all extended their stays at Chloorkop, Phakaaathi has been told.