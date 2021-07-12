Affonso and Langerman MIA in Mamelodi Sundowns pre-season

Ntokozo Gumede

Langerman and Affonso's jersey numbers have both been allocated elsewhere in pre-season training.

Veteran defender Tebogo Langerman and striker Mauricio Affonso have not reported for Sundowns’ pre-season camp held at the University of Pretoria’s High Performance Centre.

Langerman and Affonso are still contracted to Downs, with the former left with two years on his deal while Affonso is contractually tied until the end of the 2023/2024 season. However, their absence raises eyebrows and opens a room for speculation around their future.

It was previously reported by Phakaaathi that Downs may pull the plug on Affonso and Langerman, who did not receive a winners’ medal in last season’s league triumph. It appears as though the two parties have come to the end of the road as at this point – it is unclear whether the Uruguayan forward Affonso has returned to the country, and if he has, he has not reported to the pre-season camp.

Affonso’s two seasons at Sundowns have been plagued by injury as he spent most of his time in the casualty ward or reduced to a spectator in the stands. He hit the ground running at Downs, scoring on debut in theCaf Champions League. In the league, however, he made just 11 appearances since joining Masandawana in 2019, scoring just a single goal.

His biggest contribution was in the 2019 Telkom Knockout where he netted a brace in the final against Maritzburg United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium where Sundowns beat the Team of Choice 2-1. His last appearance was in a league win against Bloemfontein Celtic in the Brazilians’ penultimate DStv Premiership match last season.

The club has allocated his squad number to Pavol Safranko, who was spotted with the no.9 on his training kit. At the same time, Langerman’s jersey no.4 has been allocated to defender Grant Kekana and while squad numbers are temporary at this point, particularly for new recruits, it may serve as an indication that the duo have indeed left the club as it has become protocol at Downs that players who have not played much will be allowed to leave the team if they wish.