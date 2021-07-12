Ertugral tells Kaizer Chiefs to enjoy the Champions League challenge

Jonty Mark

Muhsin Ertugral, the only head coach to win a piece of continental silverware with Kaizer Chiefs, believes Amakhosi must do their best to enjoy the occasion when they takew on Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final on Saturday.

Ertugral guided Chiefs to glory in the 2001 Mandela Cup, where they beat Inter Clube of Angola 2-1 on aggregate over two legs to lift the title.

“It is something else to play a Champions League final,” Ertugral told the Kaizer Chiefs website on Monday.

“These players might play many cup finals, but this one is a once in a lifetime achievement. I know players like Lebogang Manyama and Itumeleng Khune, players who I have worked with, are still around the team and this is a lifetime achievement for them and the other players. It is not going to be easy, as Al Ahly are going to be very competitive,” he added.

“With all my heart and for the boys I must say that they must not put themselves under too much pressure. This type of game comes along once in a lifetime and I hope they can really enjoy the game, especially as they are playing against a team who have been there many times before.”

Ertugral’s Chiefs also played Ahly in the 2002 Caf Super Cup, where they were hammered 4-1, the only other occasion Chiefs have ever played the Cairo giants.

In the Mandela Cup, or Caf Cup Winners Cup as it was also known, however, Chiefs were excellent, taking down Ismaily of Egypt on away goals in the quarterfinals, and then beat Tunisia’s Club African to reach the final.

“Ismaily won the Egyptian title that season and were a strong team. The first leg at Ellis Park ended 0-0, in the second leg we made changes early on and Arthur Zwane scored, and we drew 1-1 and went through,” added the former Amakhosi head coach.