Malinga – no family feud over my Bafana goal

Jonty Mark

'It is just that some people were happy, and some were not,' said the Bafana Bafana attacker.

Kagiso Malinga’s excellent strike against Botswana in Bafana Bafana’s opening game of the 2021 Cosafa Cup caused a certain amount of upset to some people very close to home.

ALSO READ: SA Under-23s rocked by withdrawals ahead of Olympics trip

Malinga’s mother is from Botswana, so understandably there were a few mixed feelings as the super-sub’s shot flew into the back of the net

“It has been difficult because I scored against my mother’s nation!” said Malinga.”But this (South Africa) is my nation and I am proud to make them happy.”

Malinga insists that his goal did not cause any family squabbles.

“There was no conflict it is just that some people were happy and some were not,” said the Swallows FC attacker

Bafana also went on to beat Swaziland 1-0 on Thursday to put them in an excellent position to reach the semifinals – the team will next take on Lesotho today, followed by a game against Zambia just 24 hours later.

“It’s been great, coming here to represent the country and the badge, we just need to work and make the country proud,” added the 26 year-old.

Malinga expects a difficult game against Lesotho, who lost their opening match 3-1 to Swaziland. While Likwena bounced back to beat Zambia 2-1 on Thursday, they were then thrashed 4-0 by Botswana on Saturday.

Lesotho will need to beat Bafana to have any chance of making the semifinals.

“It is going to be a hard game, looking at them losing to Botswana, they are going to come hard at us, they need the three points. We just need to have a game plan and a structure so we can go for a win,” added Malinga.

Swaziland currently top the group with six points, ahead of Bafana on goals scored, but having played a game more.

Botswana can jump themselves right into contention, meanwhile, with a win over Zambia today. In Group B, Namibia lead the way, with six points from two games, two points clear of Mozambique, who they play today.