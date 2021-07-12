Phakaaathi
12 Jul 2021
Ekstein keen to return to Chiefs, AmaZulu show interest

Ekstein, who has been playing in Azerbaijan in the last two years, is back in the country to continue with his football career.

Hendrick Ekstein, who is said to be keen to return of Kaizer Chiefs, has attracted interest from AmaZulu. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Hendrick Ekstein might end up joining AmaZulu FC with the return to his former side Kaizer Chiefs remaining in the balance, a source with links to the midfielder has revealed.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs confirm six new signings

Ekstein, who has been playing in Azerbaijan in the last two years is back in the country to continue with his football career after his contract with Sabail FC ended last month.

According to the source, the 30-years old dribbling wizard who left Amakhosi as a fan favourite has been approached by Usuthu to add to their fine attack that includes the likes of former Orlando Pirates winger Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenga to mention a few.

Ekstein has also been linked with a move to Pirates, which is said to be also possible, but at the moment Usuthu seems to be his next destination with the club having showed interest in him.

“I think he will go to AmaZulu,” said the source.

“They have been in contact with him and he has also spoken with coach Benni McCarthy, so that says a lot. Things are easier for a player when the coach is the one who wants you. But, Chiefs is also on the cards because they gave him a break and as a loyal person he wants to give them first preference.

“If a good deal comes out from them (Chiefs), then I don’t think he would hesitate to go back. What I’m happy about is that he won’t be club-less by the time the league starts. He is a better player now and has grown so much in the game,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Chiefs announced the signing of six new players ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

ALSO READGavin Hunt lures reported Kaizer Chiefs target to Chippa United

Amakhosi were expected to go big in this transfer window, after serving a season long transfer ban imposed by world footballing body Fifa, who found them guilty of misconduct in the transfer of Madagascan international Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana from Fosa Juniors.

Chiefs have confirmed that goalkeeper Brandon Peterson, defenders Sifiso Hlanti, Njabulo Ngcobo and Sibusiso Mabiliso, midfielder Phathushedzo Nange and winger Kgaogelo Sekgota have all signed for the club, while Given Thibedi will also return to the first team squad at Chiefs after a loan spell at Swallows.

