SA Under-23s rocked by withdrawals ahead of Olympics trip

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

“South Africa Under-23 Olympic Team has suffered a huge blow following the withdrawal of five players due to various medical reasons,” said Safa in a statement.

The South African Under-23 have had a lot of set-backs in their preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, and this is something that will really worry coach David Notoane following the release of five players from the squad.



Overseas based Lyle Foster, as well as Sipho Mbule, Fagrie Lakay, Abbubaker Mobara and Keletso Makgalwa who was on standby, have all been released from the camp due to health issues.

This derails any progress that Notoane and his team might have been on, especially with the team having struggled in getting proper preparation for the Olympics with some of their friendly matches being called-off.

“The changes in the camp comes a week after Sascoc announced the final Under-23 Men’s Olympic squad for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games to take place from 22 July -8 August 2021.”

The withdrawal of these players also saw the squad make changes to their travel arrangements. The team was set to depart for the Tokyo Olympics on July 8.

However, it has been learnt that they will leave this week with Notoane expected to announce replacement anytime from now.

The South Africans are in Group A at the Olympics along with hosts Japan, Mexico and France.



David Notoane’s side will kick-start the competition with a clash the Japanese on 22 July at the Tokyo Stadium, followed by a meeting with the French at Saitama Stadium three days later. South Africa will then take on the Mexicans in their last group game to be played at Sapporo Dome on the 28th July.