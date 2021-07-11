Sao Paulo look to sustain bid to find early season form

Phumelela

Sao Paulo showed signs of turning around a poor start to the new Brazil season with a midweek win but face an in-form opponent tonight when Bahia come to visit.

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Sunday 11 July

S10 V2

M1 Molde vs Odd BK: Molde were surprise losers at Sarpsborg last weekend but still have a two point lead at the top of the table. Odd are on a five match unbeaten run.

M2 Fenix vs Progreso: Fenix were away winners at the weekend to arrest a run of four successive defeats. Progreso have won only one of their last 11 outing in the Uruguayan league.

M3 Sao Paulo vs Bahia: Sao Paulo moved out of the Brazil relegation zone with a much needed win at Internacional on Wednesday. Bahia have won three of their past five outings.

M4 City Torque vs Nacional: Nacional have won all five previous meetings with City Torque, with a goal aggregate of 14-7.

M5 Loudoun United vs Miami FC: Loudoun United have lost four of their previous five matches. Miami have two wins out of their last three fixtures, drawing the other one.

M6 Cuiaba vs Ceara: Brazil top flight newcomers Cuiaba are battling without a win yet after eight games. Ceara are unbeaten in their previous six matches.

M7 Flamengo vs Chapecoense: Flamengo have won their past three clashes against Chapecoense, conceding only one goal in the process.

M8 Brusque vs CS Alagoano: Brusque have lost three of their previous five games in Brazil’s second division. CSA were beaten in their past two.

M9 Fortaleza vs Corinthians: Fortaleza and Corinthians have drawn their past two clashes but before that Corinthians won seven in a row.

M10 LA Galaxy II vs Tacoma Defiance: LA Galaxy’s reserves have not won in their past five outings in the USC while Tacoma have only registered a lone victory in their past seven games.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 1 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 1