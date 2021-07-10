Early season top of the table clash in Brazil

Phumelela

Brazil have an early season top-of-the-table clash as Athletico Paranaense host RB Bragantino tonight. The pair have been surprise packages but stumbled in their last outings, allowing Palmeiras to join the front-running pack. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Saturday 10 July

S10 V3

M1 Botafogo RJ vs Cruzeiro: Two of Brazil’s classic old clubs who have fallen from grace and now clash in the second division. Cruzeiro are unbeaten in their previous seven meetings, but won only three of them.

M2 Gremio vs Internacional: Gremio, struggling in the early part of the new Brazilian season, have won five of their last 12 home games against Internacional but the others were all drawn.

M3 Palmeiras vs Santos: Palmeiras beat Santos in January’s Copa Libertadores final and have since beaten them again in the Paulista state league in May.

M4 Athletico Paranaense vs RB Bragantino: These are the unfashionable early season leaders in Brazil. Athletico have hosted Bragantino three times before with a solitary win and two draws.

M5 America Mineiro vs Atletico Mineiro: Derby in Belo Horizonte which this year has twice ended goalless in state championship but now they meet in the Serie A for the first time in three years after America won promotion back to the top flight of Brazilian football.

M6 Sport Recife vs Fluminense: Sport Recife have five wins from 12 previous home games against Fluminense, who have come away with four draws and three away victories

M7 Charlotte Independence vs Phoenix Rising: Charlotte have had a sudden dip in form after a bright start but Phoneix Rising lead their conference standings in the USC Championship.

M8 Atlanta II vs Sporting KC II: The reserves of the two MLS teams play in the second tier USC. Two of their last three clashes have ended in draws.

M9 FC Tulsa vs Louisville City: Louisville were at Tulsa just three weeks ago and won 3-2 in USC action.

M10 OKC Energy vs Indy Eleven: OKC Energy have three wins and a draw from their past four matches. Indy Eleven have won one of their past seven outings

Suggested permutation:

