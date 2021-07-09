Kaizer Chiefs confirm six new signings

Jonty Mark

'We would like to welcome all the new players to Kaizer Chiefs,' said Kaizer Chiefs Football Manager Bobby Motaung in a club statement.

The worst-kept secret in South African football was confirmed on Friday, as Kaizer Chiefs announced the signing of six new players ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Amakhosi were expected to go big in this transfer window, after serving a season long transfer ban imposed by world footballing body Fifa, who found them guilty of misconduct in the transfer of Madagascan international Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana from Fosa Juniors.

Chiefs have confirmed that goalkeeper Brandon Peterson, defenders Sifiso Hlanti, Njabulo Ngcobo and Sibusiso Mabiliso, midfielder Phathushedzo Nange and winger Kgaogelo Sekgota have all signed for the club, while Given Thibedi will also return to the first team squad at Chiefs after a loan spell at Swallows.

Hlanti, Peterson, Nange and Sekgota, who were all free agents after Bidvest Wits sold out to TTM, were expected to sign for Chiefs last season, if Amakhosi’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against their transfer ban was successful. It was not, and Hlanti and Sekgota joined Swallows FC and Nange went to Stellenbosch, while Peterson remained a free agent.

Ngcobo signs from Swallows after a protracted transfer saga, while Mabiliso was a free agent after his contract at AmaZulu expired at the end of June.

“We certainly hope our supporters will be happy with our new recruits because some called for us to sign them. We trust that they will have a good time and help bring happiness to millions of our fans by helping the team perform well and win trophies.



“We have been following the players closely and saw them do well in the last season. We hope they bring that good form and discipline with when they come to us. All the eight new recruits will add further quality and experience to the squad we’ve assembled.”