New Pirates signing Mngonyama thrilled to join childhood club

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

"Orlando Pirates is a club I grew up supporting and by the grace of God, He made it possible that I get the opportunity to be part of the club.," said Mngonyama

New Orlando Pirates defender Kwanda Mngonyama has revealed that his signing with the Buccaneers was all by the grace of God in an interview with the club on Thursday.



ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates announce four new signings

The centre-back joined Pirates from Maritzburg United, and says he has come to a club he grew up supporting.

Mngonyama was announced as one of the four new signings by the team this week along with Bandile Shandu (also from Maritzburb), Monnapule Saleng from Free State Stars and Baroka FC’s Goodman Mosele, who will be adding to the Pirates squad ahead of the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season and their continental venture in the Caf Confederation Cup.

“Yeah, definitely. Orlando Pirates is a club I grew up supporting and by the grace of God, He made it possible that I get the opportunity to be part of the club. So yeah, I’m really looking forward to it,” Mngonyama was quoted on the club’s website.

“I got a warm welcome from the guys, which made me feel at home. Even though I can tell I’m in a different environment, I felt comfortable throughout.”

Joining the Buccaneers sees Mngonyama re-uniting with his old former teammates from the Team of Choice like Siphesihle Ndlovu, Fortune Makaringe and Richard Ofori.

The defender is has happy to be a Buccaneer, and says he has gained a lot of experience playing at Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City.

“Yes it has. There are quite a few players who have been my teammates in the past. So it was good to see some familiar faces,” he added.

“I’ve gained quite a bit of experience with my stints at different clubs. I feel I’ve grown and learnt a few things in the years since I played in this province as a youngster. So I’m happy to bring that experience, and I feel I’ve arrived at Pirates at the right stage of my career.”