Cincinnati hope to continue climb off the bottom

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY Friday 9 July S10 V1 M1 Thor Akureyri vs Throttur Reykjavik: Thor's […]

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Friday 9 July

S10 V1

M1 Thor Akureyri vs Throttur Reykjavik: Thor’s last two game both ended in 1-1 draws. Throttur have lost four out of their last five but did thrash Vikingur 7-0 in their last away game.

M2 Cabinteely vs Athlone Town: Cabinteely have lost three games in a row. Athlone have not won in their last five outings and share the same number of points as today’s hosts.

M3 Treaty United vs Shelbourne: Four wins from their last five games has Treaty United third in the Irish second division, 11 points behind leaders Shelbourne, unbeaten after 14 games.

M4 Finn Harps vs Waterford: Finn Harps are on a six match winless streak. Waterford are second from bottom in the Irish league but won two of their previous three away games.

M5 UMF Fjolnir vs UMF Selfoss: Fjolnir have collected only one point from their past four matches in Iceland’s second division. Selfoss have lost three of their past four matches.

M6 Fylkir vs HK Kopavogur: Fylkir’s last home game was a 7-0 victory in the Iceland up. HK have lost their last three matches in the top flight and are second from bottom in the league.

M7 Londrina vs Guarani: Londrina sit second last in the Brazilian second division, having failed to win any of their previous four home games. Guarani are unbeaten in their past four away fixtures, drawing the last three.

M8 Vasco da Gama vs Sampaio Correa: If they end top, Vasco will mark a fourth successive home victory. Sampaio Correa are third in the Brazilian second division with four wins and a draw from their past five fixtures.

M9 Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew: Cincinnati have seven points from their last three MLS matches. Columbus’ last two games both ended in draws.

M10 Goias vs Nautico: Goias have lost only one of nine league games this season. Nautico have not lost yet this season and enjoy a one point lead at ther helm of the second division in Brazil.

Suggested permutation:

R32.00 1 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 1,2 x 1,2 x 2,3