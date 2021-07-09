Former Chiefs star Ntshangase rejected at Sekhukhune

Mgosi squad

Newly promoted DStv Premiership side, Sekhukhune United have decided against signing former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Siphelele “Stash” Ntshangase.



A source close to the Limpopo based side said Ntshangase was among a number of players invited to train with the club ahead of the new season so that the technical team can have a closer look.

“He had been there since Monday when they opened. But I think he has not impressed because I heard that they have told him not to come to train with them anymore. He didn’t pitch up for Thursday’s training and I heard he had gone back home,” said a source.

Ntshangase, who had shown so much potential and promise before joining Chiefs, could not break into the team at Naturena spending the past four years either on the bench or in the stands. It was however mostly in the stands.

He was unceremoniously released from the Amakhosi camp with two months left on his contract. No reason was given except that both parties had agreed on a mutual termination. Phakaaathi did however found out and reported that his bad attitude and off-the-field conduct had been the cause for the separation.

A Phakaaathi reporter once saw Ntshangase in one of the eateries in the south of Johannesburg in a state that no professional footballer should be in, especially in public spaces. This was however after he had been released by Chiefs.

“We now don’t know what will happen with him because his people were really hoping he could sign with Sekhukhune because they have less pressure and he would get a chance to redeem himself and show that it was just lack of luck that he didn’t make it at Chiefs,” said the source.



Sekhukhune this week announced five new signings including former former Orlando Pirates and Chippa United winger Thabo Rakhale,



The other four signings are Tshediso Patjie, Tumelo Matona, Kamohelo Sithole and Seun Ledwaba.