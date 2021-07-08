Happy Jele set to take pay cut to stay at Orlando Pirates?

Mgosi squad

The 34-year-old Mpumalanga-born player has had long discussions with the management in relation to another stay at the club, and he is said to be content with what he is getting.

Happy Jele is said to be one of the players whose contract with Orlando Pirates will be extended, but it will come with a salary cut for the centre back, an informant at the Buccaneers has revealed.



ALSO READ: Reported Pirates target Mnyamane offered to Kaizer Chiefs?



The 34-year-old Mpumalanga-born player has had long discussions with the management in relation to another stay at the club, and he is said to be content with what he is getting.



According to the informant, Happy Jele just wanted to continue playing for Pirates and was ready to accept any offer from the club as long as he continued being a Bucs player.



This is the second time Jele will be handed a season-long contract after going through the same route last season.



“Contract negotiations are always difficult and you can’t always have what you want. What I know is that the money is not going to be the same, but I hear that it’s not that bad,” said the source.



Pirates on Monday announced four new signings ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, including last season’s Glad Africa Championship top goalscorer Monnapule Saleng and former Maritzburg United, Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City defender Kwanda Mngonyama.

ALSO READ: Ngcobo signs for Kaizer Chiefs

The other signings are midfielder Goodman Mosele, snapped up on a four-year deal from Baroka FC, and full back Bandile Shandu. Like Mngonyama, Shandu joins Pirates as a free agent.



Mngonyama has signed a two-year deal with Pirates while Shandu joins on a three-year deal.

Saleng has also signed a three-year deal, as Pirates look to build a squad to challenge for honours next season.