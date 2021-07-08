Ngcobo is Kaizer Chiefs’ ‘Mshini’ in Champions League final

Sibongiseni Gumbi

'We now have to make sure that when we play in the final, we continue with the hard work and right attitude,' said Chiefs' talented young midfielder.

His nickname ‘Mshini’ simply means ‘Machine’ and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo may be small in stature but he has a big heart and has been a machine that’s kept the light shining for Kaizer Chiefs in a difficult season.

The 21-year-old midfielder has come of age when the Naturena side really need him in a season they could not bring any new players because of a transfer ban. Ngcobo has been pivotal in Amakhosi’s unbelievable and almost miraculous run in the Caf Champions League.

Chiefs are now in the final where they meet Pitso Mosimane’s Egyptian giants, Al Ahly at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on July 17. Ngcobo feels they can come back with the biggest trophy in the club’s rich history.

“I am really excited that we have come this far in the Caf (Champions League) and we are now set for the final. I think it was our hard work as a team that brought us to this level of the competition,” said Ngcobo.

“We now have to make sure that when we play in the final, we continue with the hard work and right attitude. For me personally, this means quite a lot. It is something big in my career.

“There are a lot of players who wish for such a chance. Now that I have got this chance, I have to use it wisely and to the best of my ability. I am happy with my contribution and that of the entire team so far.

Ngcobo says Chiefs are a big club and making the Champions League final should be a norm. That is why he says they will fight tooth and nail to ensure they are back in the competition again next season.

The only way Amakhosi can be back is if they return as defending champions, because they finished way outside of the Champions League spots in the Dstv Premiership.

“I am sure the entire Kaizer Chiefs family is very happy… we are not only representing Kaizer Chiefs but the whole of South Africa. That is why I think this is a seriously big job,” added Ngcobo.

“We are appreciative of the support we are getting from everyone in South Africa. We will make sure we make everyone happy. To the Kaizer Chiefs supporters and everyone who supports us in South Africa, I want to say thank you for your support and please continue getting behind us, we can feel your support. We will continue to give our best, and make sure we make you happy.”

Of their opponents for the final, Ngcobo had this to say: Al Ahly are a strong team. But we are preparing very well for them. The spirit in the team is high. We will get to the final and make sure we fight for a result that will make our supporters in South Africa happy.”