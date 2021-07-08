Former Pirates, Sundowns midfielder Mbekile in club search

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The 34-old Mbekile saw his tenure with Stellies come to an end after spending close to two years with the Cape Town based team.

Asavela Mbekile is back in the hunt for a new club following his departure at DStv Premiership outfit Stellenbosch FC.



Mbekile joined Stellies after leaving Orlando Pirates in 2018. The midfielder found it hard to find a new team, before Stellies offered him a new home in February 2020.

“The club would like to thank Asavela Mbekile for his year’s service and wish him all the best for his future. Go well shoozie!” the club announced in a statement.

Mbekile leaves Stellenbosch after only managing to make 12 appearances for the club, struggling to break into coach Steve Barker’s starting line-up.

His next move is yet to be known, but a source close to the player has revealed that two teams in Cape Town are ready to offer the midfielder a deal, but the problem is that they are playing in the GladAfrica Championship and his wish is to remain playing in the DStv Premiership.

“I think at the end he is going to keep on playing football in Cape Town, plus it’s where he is from. Offers are there my brother, I’m telling you,” said the source.



“You see, what happened at Stellenbosch was a pity, he didn’t play that much plus the coach had these guys whom he has been working with for a while.

“But, it wasn’t that bad because if that was the case, I don’t think there would be any team that wants him right now. However no one can decide for him because he thought he might still get a good team playing in the PSL (DStv Premiership). Otherwise, I would advise him to go on and play with young players in the NFD.”

Mbekile began his career in the mother city playing for Cape Town All Stars, before moving to Ikapa Sporting, FC Cape Town, Chippa United, Moroka Swallows, Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates.