Reported Pirates target Mnyamane offered to Kaizer Chiefs?

Phakaaathi has learnt that Mnyamane’s managers have approached Chiefs with a view to brokering a deal for the gifted midfielder.

Thabo Mnyamane wants to reunite with his former coach at SuperSport United, Stuart Baxter at Kaizer Chiefs.



Mnyamane is currently in the books of Marumo Gallants who were previously known as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila. He was one of the club’s top performers in their first season in the top flight.

Mnyamane found his rhythm at Tshakhuma and was influential in their impressive and successful Nedbank Cup run.

“He is happy where he is and has found his form again after an unsuccessful stay at SuperSport. He is a good player and wants to prove himself with a big team. He was once said to be on Orlando Pirates’ wanted list but nothing came off that and he ended up at SuperSport.

“He is now open to a move to Kaizer Chiefs who I believe have also asked about his situation and availability. It could be that both sides want each other and a deal could soon be struck,” said a source close to the player.



Meanwhile, as reported earlier, the possibility of former Chiefs midfielder Hendrick Ekstein joining Pirates is very high, with the midfielder’s stay with Azerbaijan based outfit Sabail FK in its last days, a source has revealed.

The 30-yeat-old midfielder joined Sabail back in January 2020, joining the club from Sabah FK, and his contract with the side is up at the end of this month.

The former Amakhosi dribbling wizard left the Naturena based outfit in 2019 for a spell in Europe.

And even before going overseas, Ekstein was said to be on his way to joining the Buccaneers.



After almost three years, the talented midfielder is back in the country with the intention of continuing with his career and he is keen on joining a big club, with the chances of re-joining Chiefs very slim.