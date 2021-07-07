Ex-Chiefs coach Hunt joins Chippa United

Jonty Mark

'Chippa United Football Club is pleased to announced the appointment of Gavin Hunt as the Club's new Head Coach,' said Chippa in a club statement.

Chippa United confirmed on Wednesday that they had signed Gavin Hunt as their new head coach, ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Hunt has been out of a job since being sacked by Kaizer Chiefs at the end of May, with the side sitting in relegation danger, with just two DStv Premiership games to go in the season, though they had also reached the Caf Champions League semifinals.

The 56 year-old has a sterling CV in the local game, even if it was slightly tainted by his time at Chiefs, having won four DStv Premiership titles, three in-a-row with SuperSport United between 2007 and 2010, and another at Bidvest Wits in 2016.

Chippa were the team that finished 15th in the Premiership last season, and had to play in the promotion/relegation play-offs. While those were hampered by the refusal to participate of Royal AM, Chippa took four points from two matches against Richards Bay FC, and are expected to remain in the Premiership next season.

Stellenbosch were also said to be interested in signing Hunt, with his salary a potential stumbling block, however, while SuperSport United appear to have decided to stick with Kaitano Tembo for next season.

Chippa do have a reputation for hiring and firing coaches like they are going out of fashion, and it remains to be seen if Hunt can buck that trend, and achieve success at the Chilli Boys