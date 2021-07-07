Ertugral’s departure at Orlando Pirates blocked my progress – Sentsho

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe



At some point in his football career, things looked to be going on a right path for Lebogang Sentsho, who was promoted to the Orlando Pirates senior team by former Bucs coach Muhsin Ertugral in 2016.



It was just after one year that Sentsho had been playing in the Bucs reserves playing in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge, now called the Diski Challenge.

Sentsho was just 21 years old when he was promoted to the Bucs senior team, but everything fell apart when Ertugral parted ways with Orlando Pirates a few months after taking over at the club.

“I was given a first team team contract and things looked promising that I would play under coach Muhsin Ertugral. But, after he left things started to be difficult because he once even took me to a pre-season camp with the first team. I believed that and had no doubts that when I have him by my side anything would be possible. Eish, but you know this is football, things happen. After he left I stopped training with the first team and trained with the MDC team full time,” said the 25-year-old midfielder.

“I would say maybe coach Muhsin leaving Orlando Pirates is the reason I was dropped from the first team because he was the one who gave me hope that I would play. When he left after the end of the MDC league in the 2016/17 I got loaned out to Richards Bay, after that I got loaned out again to Royal Eagles and from then my contract ended and the team didn’t renew my contract.”

The Soweto born midfielder says he has been playing in the ABC Motsepe League for a while now. And his main objective is to go into the high leagues, especially seeing some of his peers he played with playing regularly in their respective teams.

“I played with the likes of Lyle Foster, Yusuf Maart, Menzi Masuku and Roger Majafa. Those are the guys I played with. Seeing some of them play in top league makes me fully believe that I will make it. Because sometimes in life it’s all about the right time.



“So, when you have people who were close to you making it then clearly your time will also come because we won’t make it at the same time. I fully believe that one day I will be wearing a jersey of one of the big teams in the DStv Premiership, I know for a fact that my God won’t let me down.”