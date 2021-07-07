Akpeyi wants Chiefs to repay fans’ support with ‘big trophy’

Sibongiseni Gumbi

“I must applaud the fans for their patience all these years. They have been waiting on the team to deliver them a trophy for a few years now,” said the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi says their supporters deserve what’s coming to them, with the team close to winning their biggest trophy yet. Chiefs are in the Caf Champions League final where they will meet Egyptian giants, Al Ahly at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on July 17.

The big Nigerian keeper says their fans’ patience is about to be repaid in a way they must not have imagined when they called for an end to the trophy drought that the Naturena side have gone through in the past few years.

“We are close to doing it in a big way this time around. They have been patient and yearning for it.

“I believe the time to break the jinx and bring them a trophy that will bring them smiles and joy has now come,” said the Super Eagles star ‘keeper.

Akpeyi also revealed that winning the Champions League has been his own secret yearning. He lost out on winning it with Heartland FC of Nigeria back in 2009.

“Being in the Caf Champions League final, and even winning it is the biggest dream for me in my career. And like I said before, Caf Champions League is the biggest in Africa and every player wants to be here. I can’t explain the feeling. Hopefully, we will be crowned with the glory of the trophy,” added Akpeyi.

“It has been an interesting and exciting journey. One of my dreams in my career was to play in the Champions League final, and win it. The last time I was in the final was in 2009 with one of my previous teams, and we lost to TP Mazembe.

“I have always looked forward to playing the final again. I have tried with different teams and we were always knocked out in the early stages. But with hard work and determination we are in the final again. I am grateful for this moment.”