Banyana striker snapped up by Atletico Madrid

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

'I am very happy to arrive at Atlético de Madrid. As a footballer you always dream of playing for the best clubs,' Kgatlana was quoted as saying on the club’s website.

Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana has signed a two year deal with Spanish side Atletico Madrid, the club announced on Tuesday.

Kgatlana joins Atletico after spending only one season with another Span based side SD Eibar, who she signed for last year in June.

Her move comes after a successful spell with Eibar, where she scored 10 goals for the club and having made several assists.

“The 25-year-old player and senior international for South Africa signs with our club until 2024. Thembi Kgatlana (May 2, 1995, South Africa) is a new player for Atlético de Madrid Femenino until 2024. The South African player, international for her country, arrives to reinforce the rojiblanco attack. The 25-year-old South African international is one of the main promises of South African football, being named best African player in 2018,” the club wrote on their website.

“Trained at the University of the Western Cape, in 2018 she traveled to the United States to join the ranks of the Houston Dash, a team in which she stayed for a season until signing for Beijing BG Phoenix and later for Benfica. In 2020, she made the leap to the Spanish league by joining the SD Eibar squad.”

The Mohlakeng born speedy striker says she can’t wait to be with her new team and playing for big a team is every footballers dream.

“I am very happy to arrive at Atlético de Madrid. As a footballer you always dream of playing for the best clubs,” Kgatlana was quoted as saying on the club’s website.

“My first goal is to be a team player and to work hard for the team. I am very happy to be able to join you soon, I can’t wait to meet you all.”

Atletico becomes Kgatlana’s fourth team overseas, having played in the US for Houston Dash, Phoenix in China and Eibar.