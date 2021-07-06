REPORT: Royal AM ask court to send PSL CEO Madlala to jail

Sibongiseni Gumbi

'If they are found guilty, their accounting authority, which is the CEO, must be imprisoned,' Royal AM head of legal Happy Godi told the Sunday World.

Royal AM want the Supreme Court to sentence Premier Soccer League CEO Mato Madlala to prison for flouting the constitution.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates announce four new signings

Through their lawyers, Royal AM have argued that when the PSL ignored a court order against the resumption or continuation of the promotion playoffs, they were breaking the law.

They argue that the PSL’s action were in contempt of court and should Madlala be found guilty, she should serve jail time.

In a report carried by the Sunday World, Royal AM say they have filed court papers seeking justice and asking that Madlala be imprisoned for her role in going ahead with the playoffs, when they had a court interdict against them.

“Our view is that the PSL have acted against the order of judge Nyathi, which suspended the playoffs pending finalisation of our appeal. So, the PSL acted unlawfully and in contempt of court. If they are found guilty, their accounting authority, which is the CEO, must be imprisoned,” said Royal AM head of legal Happy Godi.

“The play-offs were just a waste of time, money and resources – they should be declared null and void.”

Royal AM refused to turn out for any of their matches in the promotion playoffs, and if they cannot win their case, they likely to find all their matches awarded as 3-0 defeats against them. The PSLe, however, have yet to make an official statement on the matter.

Chippa United took four points from the two playoff matches they were able to take part in, against Richards Bay, and are set to retain their DStv Premiership status.