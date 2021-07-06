Bafana face Botswana banana skin as Cosafa Cup gets underway

Make your Soccer 10 picks!

A weakened Bafana Bafana kick off the Cosafa Cup in Gqeberha against an old tournament nemesis in Botswana, who have spent the last month in camp preparing for the tournament. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Tuesday 6 July

S10 V3

M1 South Africa vs Botswana: South Africa have suffered previous embarrassing defeats to neighbours Botswana in the Cosafa Cup. This is the opening day of the two-week event.

M2 Hassania Agadir vs Raja Casablanca: Raja play in the African Confederation Cup final on Saturday so will likely rest regulars for this game. Hassania upset Raja 1-0 away in their last meeting in April.

M3 Liverpool Montevideo vs Montevideo Wanderers: Liverpool’s home record against Montevideo city rivals Wanderers in the Uruguayan league is seven wins and seven losses plus six draws.

M4 Maghreb Fes vs Mouloudia Oujda: After drawing almost half their games in the Moroccan league this season, Maghreb Fes go in their final game of the season on the back of successive wins. One point will be enough to ensure Oudja finish fourth.

M5 Operario PR vs Londrina: Operario are looking to bounce back after 5-0 loss at Brazilian second division leaders Nautico at the weekend. Londrina have also lost their last two games and sit bottom of the table.

M6 Italy vs Spain: Spain are just 13-11 ahead of Italy in the win count of their previous clashes with a further 13 draws in 37 meetings. This is the first of the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

M7 Ponte Preta vs Avai : Ponte Preta sit in the Brazilian second division relegation zone but are unbeaten in their last four outings. Avai have won three of their previous five fixtures.

M8 Santos vs Athletico Paranaense: Athletico are among the early season frontrunners in Brazil but won just once in 22 past trips to Santos, losing 17 times.

M9 CRB vs Botafogo: CRB won away in their last match to move to fifth in the Brazilian second division. Botafogo have won only one of their previous five fixtures.

M10 Orange County SC vs Tacoma Defiance: Orange County are on a six match unbeaten run. Tacoma Defiance have posted a single victory in their past six outings.

Suggested permutation:

R4.00 1 x 3 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 1 x 1