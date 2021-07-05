JUST IN: Orlando Pirates announce four new signings

Jonty Mark

Pirates announce last season's GladAfrica Championship top scorer, along with three other new signings.

Orlando Pirates on Monday announced four new signings ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, including last season’s Glad Africa Championship top goalscorer Monnapule Saleng and former Maritzburg United, Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City defender Kwanda Mngonyama.

The other signings are midfielder Goodman Mosele, snapped up on a four-year deal from Baroka FC, and full back Bandile Shandu. Like Mngonyama, Shandu joins Pirates as a free agent.

Mngonyama has signed a two-year deal with Pirates while Shandu joins on a three-year deal.

Saleng has also signed a three-year deal, as Pirates look to build a squad to challenge for honours next season.

Mosele is part of the South African Under-23 team that will play this month in the Olympic Games in Tokyo and will join up with the Pirates squad after that tournament, said Pirates in a statement on their website.

Shandu and Mngonyama were both released by United at the end of last season, after their contracts expired, and Phakaaathi had already broken the news that Shandu was set to join the Buccaneers.

The 21 year-old Mosele has been with Baroka since 2017 and played in 28 of their 30 DStv Premiership matches last season, scoring one goal, the winner in a 1-0 win at Chippa United.

Saleng, 23, scored 13 times for Free State Stars in last season’s Glad Africa Championship, with all of his strikes coming in the current calendar year.

The 27 year-old Mngonyama had a difficult season at Maritzburg, making just nine appearances, and will hope for better in a Buccaneers shirt, while the 26 year-old Shandu made 22 league appearances last season for the Team of Choice.