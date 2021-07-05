Komphela slams ‘not appealing’ Bafana Bafana kit

Jonty Mark

'It’s not appealing to the eye, as a result you lose interest of being glued to tv to watch such disgrace,' said the former Bafana head coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach and former Bafana Bafana head coach Steve Komphela has lashed out at the current Bafana Bafana kit sponsor, Le Coq Sportif, saying that what they are wearing makes the national team difficult to watch.

ALSO READ: SA Under-23s name final Olympic squad

South Africa are set to commence their Cosafa Cup campaign against Botswana on Tuesday, wearing a kit that has gained much criticism since its launch in October 2020.

On Monday, Komphela responded to a tweet from July this year, dismissing the Bafana kit.

‘Bafana must find a new kit sponsor,’ read a tweet from @YOLO_4_real.

‘They can’t continue wearing these pyjamas. We’re not a small cowntry, come on now even Sao Tome has a kit sponsorship. Get anything even if its 90s Kappa again its fine.’

Bafana Bafana must find a new kit sponsor

They cant continue wearing these pyjamas. We’re not a small cowntry, come on now even Sao Tome has a kit sponsorship. Get anything even if its 90s Kappa again its fine pic.twitter.com/GtLmf31fDC — Lunah Tuc (@YOLO_4_real) July 5, 2021

Komphela responded on Monday using his personal Twitter account.

‘I fully agree. The colours of the bench tracksuit just cheapens everything. It’s not appealing to the eye, as a result you lose interest of being glued to tv to watch such disgrace. We love our National Team, please let’s cover it with dignity and pride. Please,’ tweeted the Sundowns senior coach.’

I fully agree. The colours of the bench tracksuit just cheapens everything. It’s not appealing to the eye, as a result you lose interest of being glued to tv to watch such disgrace. We love our National Team, please let’s cover it with dignity and pride. Please ???? https://t.co/2cPwOrfsBG — Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) July 5, 2021

Komphela continued to engage on the matter on social media, making his views as clear as crystal.