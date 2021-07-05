Early season draw kings Gothenburg looking for a win

Phumelela

IFK Gothenburg are usually among the Swedish league favourites but an astonishing six draws from their first eight matches has left them down in 10th place. They will be looking to get back to winning ways, but take on last season's runners-up Elfsborg.

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Monday 5 July

S10 V2

M1 Asane vs Jerv: Asane have scored nine goals in winning their last three games against Jerv.

M2 Raufoss vs Bryne: Raufoss were 5-1 winners the last time they hosted Byrne but since lost 2-0 away to them.

M3 Sogndal vs Strommen: Sogndal have won eight of 12 past meetings with Strommen, with two draws and two defeats.

M4 Ullensaker / Kisa vs Ranheim: Ullensaker / Kisa have taken victory in the last three clashes with Ranheim – two of them away from home.

M5 IFK Goteborg vs Elfsborg: Goteborg have drawn their last five league games. Elfsborg are third in the Swedish league but lost two of their past three outings.

M6 KA Akureyri vs KR Reykjavik: Only two points separate the two teams in the Iceland league with KA fourth with 17 points from nine games and KR two points back, but having played one game more.

M7 Sandnes Ulf vs Aalesund: Aalesund have won six in a row against Sandnes Ulf including four out of five on away trips to play them.

M8 UMF Selfoss vs Thor Akureyri: Thor have won on four of their past six visits to Selfoss, losing the other two.

M9 Fram Reykjavik vs Kordrengir: Fram have a runaway lead in the Iceland second division. Kordrengir are unbeaten in their lsst six away games.

M10 Grindavik vs Afturelding: Grindavik have won half of the six previous match-ups between the two clubs with two wins for Afturelding and one draw.

Suggested permutation:

