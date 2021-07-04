Chippa United snap up young Malian midfielder Sangare

Khaya Ndubane

The 21-year-old joins the Chilli Boys on a three-year deal from GladAfrica Championship side Jomo Cosmos.

Chippa United have announced the signing of Malian midfielder Aboubacar Bemba Sangare as they bolster their squad ahead of the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season.

“Chippa United are proud to announce the signing of Malian midfielder Aboubacar Bemba Sangare,” read a tweet from Chippa.

“The 21-year-old midfielder was previously in the books of Glad Africa Championship side Jomo Cosmos. He also played for Tunisian club CS Hammam-Lif and Togolese club Togo-Port.

“Aboubacar Bemba Sangare has signed a three-year contract with the club.”

Sangare made 22 appearances and scored two goals for Ezenkosi.

Chippa retained their DStv Premiership status after winning the relegation/promotion playoffs.

The Gqeberha-based outfit is currently on the lookout for a new coach after Lehlohonolo Seema left them to join Golden Arrows.

Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp is said to be the favourite to replace Seema. According to a source, Middendorp wants to secure his future after it emerged that the Team of Choice has been put up for sale.

“Chippa (Siviwe Mpengesi) wants a coach that would make sure that the team does not fight for survival next season and Ernst is a top coach that will not only retain the club’s top flight status, but will also qualify for the top eight,” said the source.

Middendorp coached Chippa between January and March 2015.

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has also been linked with the vacant head coach job at Chippa. According to reports, Hunt is one of the coaches who have been shortlisted for the post.