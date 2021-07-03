SA Under-23 coach Notoane names final Olympics squad

Khaya Ndubane

The Tokyo Olympics are rescheduled to take place from 22 July – 8 August 2021.

South Africa U23 Men’s national team coach David Notoane has announced his final squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

REVEALED: Overseas-based stars expected in SA Olympics squad

Phakaaathi revealed that Notoane has included overseas based players Luther Singh and Lyle Foster on his list and the duo has indeed made the final squad.

Notoane has included Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo in his Olympics squad, but it’s not clear if he will depart for Tokyo with the rest of the squad or if he will join the team later on.

The team is currently doing preparations for the Olympics in a bio-bubble in Nelspruit and players who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have now all been cleared.

“We are excited to have our preparations going and to have a few of our players who were in isolation join the team. We have a local friendly coming up and that will give us a good measure of the match conditioning and physical readiness,” said coach Notoane.

“So far we are getting everything on track. Slowly but surely,” added Notoane.

The Olympics are rescheduled to take place from 22 July – 8 August 2021.

At the Olympics, the team has been placed in Group A where they will take on hosts Japan on 22 July, three days later, they meet with France before their final group phase tie against Mexico on 28 July.

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Mondli Mpoto, Sifiso Mlungwana

Defenders: Tercious Malepe, Katlego Mohamme, Luke Fleurs, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Abbubaker Mobara, Thabiso Monyane

Midfielders: Tebogo Mokoena, Thabo Cele, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Sipho Mbule, Goodman Mosele, Kamohelo Mahlatsi

Strikers: Fagrie Lakay, Luther Singh, Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster, Kobamelo Kodisang