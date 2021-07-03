Pirates discard gets Bafana call-up after heroics at Sekhukhune

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Bafana, who are in Group A will kickstart the competition with a clash against Botswana on 6 July, followed by a meeting with eSwatini on 9 July.

Once tipped to be the next big star at Orlando Pirates, midfielder Yusuf Maart, unfortunately, found himself down the pecking order at the Buccaneers and ended up being released, but it seems like has now found himself a new leaf at Sekhukhune FC where he has even earned himself a Bafana call-up.

Maart was an exciting youngster when he joined the Soweto giants believed to be the next big star after signing with the reserves straight from competing at the SAB National Playoffs in Limpopo, Polokwane in 2017.

He made his debut for the Buccaneers senior team in their 3-1 victory over EC Bees in the Nedbank Cup later that year. But he ended up being loaned out to Cape Umoya in 2018, where he impressed, but it wasn’t good enough to be recalled to Pirates with the club releasing him in 2020.

The Western Cape born player joined Sekhukhune ahead of the 2020/21 GladAfrica Championship season and has contributed a lot in the team’s good run this past season, which saw them claim the championship title and get automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership (but Royal AM have taken the PSL to court and claim to be the rightful winners of the GladAfrica Championship).

Maart, along with his teammate Thabang Sibanyoni have earned themselves Bafana Bafana call-ups for the upcoming Cosafa Cup tournament set to be held in Port Elizabeth. Sekhukhune congratulated Maart and Sibanyoni for their call-ups.

“Congratulations to Thabang Sibanyoni and Yusuf Maart for their COSAFA Cup National Team call-up! Sibanyoni and Maart are in camp with the team. COSAFA Cup. The competition will kick off on Wednesday, 7 July and conclude on Sunday the 18th,” read the club’s tweet.

