Chiefs contract problems not expected for Champions League final

Jonty Mark

Kaizer Chiefs should not have any difficulties with players refusing to play in the Caf Champions League final on July 17 against Al Ahly. ALSO READ: Chiefs, Sundowns target Mokoena prefers overseas move Eight players in Amakhosi’s squad are said to have been out of contract on June 30, in theory meaning they were no […]

Kaizer Chiefs should not have any difficulties with players refusing to play in the Caf Champions League final on July 17 against Al Ahly.

ALSO READ: Chiefs, Sundowns target Mokoena prefers overseas move

Eight players in Amakhosi’s squad are said to have been out of contract on June 30, in theory meaning they were no longer employed by Chiefs ahead of the showdown with Pitso Mosimane’s Ahly.

These players are Itumeleng Khune, Khama Billiat, Lebo Manyama, Bernard Parker, Willard Katsande, Bruce Bvuma, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Kgotso Moleko.

All players, however, are expected to be given new deals, meaning either a year or more extension on their deals with Chiefs, or a short-term deal, that simply takes in the month of July, which would then still leave them time to find a new club in the transfer window.

Parker’s agent Mike Makaab confirmed to Phakaaathi yesterday that he had signed a month-long extension and would meet with the club again after the final.

Players would have the option of turning down any new deal offered by Chiefs, but it is hard to find a reason they would, if they then miss out on playing in the biggest club game on the continent.

“I believe a lot of players will still extend for a year, and some for a month,” a source told Phakaaathi.

“It is a player’s dream to play in the Champions League, and it would be short sighted not to (sign). I think even those offered one month will still sign.”

Chiefs’ contract issues have been a result of their amazing success in reaching the final, with the side putting aside a woeful domestic campaign, where they only scraped into the top eight in the DStv Premiership, to reach the final against Ahly, which will take place at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.